Flashback Friday: South Dakota High School Football Championships in 1983

The South Dakota High School Football championships kicked off Thursday in Brookings.

But in this week’s Flashback Friday, take a look back at the championships from 1983. One of the first times the games were played in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome.

The city of Vermillion will soon be swarming with warriors, bulldogs, and bobcats among others.

No, this isn’t something out of an old wild west movie.

It’s actually the high school football championships.

While city officials insist the games are a pleasure to host.

This year’s contest has offered more headaches than enjoyment.

The problem lies with housing for the players.

Because so many teams have to travel a longer distance to the Dakotadome more will need a place to stay.

“It’s kind of hard to reserve space when you don’t know if a team is going to be traveling one hour, or ten hours.”

The city has set up ‘The Team Host’ program.

With each member hosting one team.

Their role includes supervising food service and finding a bed for each player.

As a result of the housing shortage only two teams will actually be able to stay in Vermillion.

“We’ve got one team staying in Elk Point. We have got two teams staying Yankton. And the furthest that had to go away from Vermillion was one team who got in at North Sioux City.”

Hatch feels there will be no problems for teams that will have to travel that extra distance to the dome.

It actually gives them more time to get their adrenaline flowing.

Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News, Vermillion.