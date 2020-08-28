Flashback Friday: South Dakota at the RNC in 1984

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Republican National Convention wrapped up yesterday, with President Trump accepting the Republican nomination for President.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984, and show you how South Dakota was represented at that year’s National Convention.

The South Dakota delegation is happy and proud to present 19 votes in favor of another great worthy and honorable president. President Reagan caught up in the enthusiasm of the Republican hoopla. South Dakota delegates are ready to add another face to Mount Rushmore in the faceoff between Reagan and Mondale.

Republicans are confident of a victory. I’ll go to people, understand Reagan, understand his programs. And I think they like what they’ve seen and they want four more years of it. Well, the state came close to going democratic in the presidential elections of 1972 and 76. Reagan earned a solid 61% of the South Dakota vote in 1980.

They probably going to admit that will be a tough Mark to beat. The party has plans to guard against Republican overconfidence in this year’s election, they’re satisfied and happy with the president. Consequently, there more chance of them not being as active and enthusiastic and consequently, this morning, we’re going to do very, a lot of work to get the voters out to the polls.

With only three electoral votes South Dakotans may get more attention in the front row of the convention. Then on the campaign trail at this time, Reagan and Bush do not have South Dakota on their itineraries, but state Republicans hope there still might be a spur of the moment. Campaign swing through South Dakota, Joyce Traveen Keloland news, Dallas.