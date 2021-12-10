Flashback Friday: Snow sculptors in Luverne

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — It’s starting to look like winter here in KELOLAND with snow falling. And that might have some people thinking about making snow sculptures. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten when snow sculpture builders went head to head in a Minnesota town.

Brad Ballinger has a keen eye for building snowmen. Brad is one of several hardcore snow sculptures who braved bone-chilling weather to see who could build the best snowman or snow animal in Luverne.

“It’s something to do, kinda fun, you know.”

But fun isn’t the only reason why so many contestants showed up to snow up.

“Money!”

“To earn some Money!”

A $200 prize awaits the person or persons who creates the best looking snow sculpture. A team of five has been working since last night building Opus the Penguin.

“Well, to start with you need snow, I guess. You need an idea first. First you need to have an idea. Lots of hot chocolate.”

“Been doing this since age one. The first thing I made was a green snow-frog, back in Austin, Minnesota. It was really fun, you should’ve been there.”

Gretchen Roob and Jodie Arp aren’t about to loose their heads over the decapitation of their snow-dog.

“Isn’t it too cold to be out here making a snow dog here?” “Well not if you get dressed real warm. You get used to it when your in Minnesota.”

The contestants aren’t the only ones who bundled up. In this kind of weather, snowmen get cold too. Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Luverne.