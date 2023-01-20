WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Southeastern KELOLAND got another layer of snow earlier this week. Now, some may be looking to take their sleds to the hills.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and show you why one Minnesota boy enjoyed the activity.

Like most 7-year-old boys, Tyler Scott likes going down a snow-covered hill on a sled, but that may be an understatement.

Steve Cyphers: “How come you like it?”

Tyler Scott: “Cause it’s fun to do and I like being serious about it.”

You see, Tyler is that one person in every sport who takes chances, laughs at danger, and totally disregards his physical well-being. But his biggest asset may not be his bravery, but his imagination.

Cyphers: “How do you come up with all these different moves?”

Scott: “Well, I just think about it and when I get used to it I do it a lot.”

The sledding sensation caught the camera’s lens with this one. A ride on the toboggan, virtually blind to the dangers down below.

“Most of the time a hit a rock or something with my head but that doesn’t quite hurt cause I got my head under there, but I’ll slip off and hit another sled. So I keep my head under there sometimes,” Scott said.

Tyler is humble. When asked if he’s the best on the runs, he answered sorta, sorta not. His competition is stiff, from his brother Brian and friends Chad and Todd. But like all great athletes, the time will come when he’ll have to put his runners on ice.

“It might be about, let’s see, 13, 14, 15, I don’t know, 16 maybe,” Scott said.

After that, he says he may turn to motorcycles. If and when he does, that other well-known daredevil, Evil Knievel, may have a challenge greater than the Snake River, in the form of Tyler Scott. Steve Cyphers, KELOLAND News, Worthington, MN.