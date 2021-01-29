Flashback Friday: Sioux Falls water skiers in the Missouri River in January 1987

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — There are a number of outdoor activities to do during the winter, but water skiing isn’t one that normally comes to mind.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987, and show you some skiers braving the icy waters.

Jumping into the 32 degree water of the Missouri River isn’t likely to become a New Year’s Day tradition for everybody. But these members of the Sioux Falls Water Skiing Club say that kicking up rooster tails of icy spray is a lot of fun despite the chilly temperatures. And it’s making such a big splash with the skiers that they plan to make it an annual event. The obvious question is why anyone would want to do this more than once.



“Something different to do, breaking up the winter, it’s a good time. Get everybody out, get out of the house, you know. Get rid of the cabin fever.”



“You know, it’s sorta like climbing Mount Everest, why do it. I mean there’s reason what-so-ever. There’s no candy store at the top. But it’s a feeling you get, the same thing you’re doing in an athletic event.”



Takes a person of a different bread to want to water ski when it’s this cold outside, possibly part polar bear. But club members say there is no difference to skiing in the summuer and in the winter. Except the crowd isn’t wearing bikinis this time of year. The skiers wear wetsuits to protect them from the cold. And they say the outfits keep them fairly warm. That is except for their faces, hands, and feet. And when they fall.



“It hurts to fall, and you want the boat to get back as fast as it possibly can, which is not fast enough no matter what. But it’s fun, I just love to ski.”



Mark Ferree, KELOLAND News, Yankton.