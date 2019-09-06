Flashback Friday: Sidewalk Arts Festival in 1985

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend is the annual Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival. It’s an opportunity for business owners to share their work with the community.

In Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’s Perry Groten takes us back to the Sidewalk Arts Festival of 1985.

Animal, vegetable and minerals plus a few things that defy description are featured at the arts show.

For one retired business man, the arts festival is a chance to sell some of the fiber glass butterflies he makes in his spare time.

“These are my hobbies. I just do this to keep out of mischief, I guess. I make these things … so I make a show like this every once in a while. I do this one every year. I enjoy meeting people. I was in the selling business for 50 some years. I like to talk to people,” the artist said.

Artists who pluck, rather than paint, are also featured at the sidewalk arts show.

Young craftsman hammer away at their wooden creations.

Who needs a canvas to paint on when a face will do.

Aerobics enthusiasts kicked up their heels trying to get spectators to do the same. They didn’t get any takers; festival-goers probably got enough exercise walking underneath the hot afternoon sun.