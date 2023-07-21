SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a game of paper football to a miniature baseball diamond, there are plenty of games that shrink down and simplify outside sports.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’S Perry Groten takes us back to 1988 where a dice game brought the golf course inside.

Former golf pro Bill Bessen approaches the hole looking for a par, maybe even a birdie, but the answer lies not in his clubs but in the roll of the dice. For inventor Bessen, a dream come true.

“Well, I was just dreaming and I not only dreamt the game and the way it’s play, but I also dreamt the name. But the name didn’t work out because there was too many other things that were close to it. So then I came up with the name Shake-A-Round because it coincides with what you’re doing, you’re shaking a game of golf with dice.”

The charm of golf is in its simplicity, and so it is with Shake-A-Round golf. The number of dice thrown coincides to whether you’re playing a par 3, 4 or 5 hole. The total showing on the dice is the number of strokes for that hole. Scores can range from a low of 68 to a high of 92. Bessen says he shoots in the mid-80s and isn’t even the best player in his family.

“I’m no better than anybody else. My 4-year-old grandson beats me, and he gets a big kick out of it cause he’s beating old granddad, you know. But basically, the thing I think is most fascinating about the game is because kids like it, and little kids can use it as an educational tool because it’s a fast way of learning how to count.”

Bessen assembles his games at the driving range he’s opening up in Rapid City. His invention is catching on locally. He says a recent Shake-A-Round tournament attracted 68 players in Rapid City. He plans to market his product nationally, aided by an endorsement from longtime friend Sam Snead, considered by many to be the best all-around player the game has ever seen. With a golfing legend like that in his corner, Bessen can’t help but shake up more business.

Perry Groten, KELOLAND Sports, Rapid City.

