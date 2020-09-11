Flashback Friday: September snow in 1985

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow fell in the Black Hills to start the week, with 15 inches falling at Terry Peak. And that snow may have some thinking about hitting the slopes

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985, show you how that year’s September Snow impacted the skiing season.

Who could be happier than ski resort owners about a foot of snow in September. That’s right, a foot on the ground at Terry Peak. The problem is that a foot isn’t enough for skiers and, for now at least, a foot is too much for Terry Peak. Workers are installing two new chair lifts on the mountain, but the recent weather has made for tough sledding.

“It’s hard to be in the ski business and say anything against snow. With our construction, it is somewhat of an inconvenience right at this point in time, although it should not have any negative effects upon completion of our projects.”

Other ski season preparations are nearly complete. The Snowcats are covered but ready to go, and the snow machines are waiting for winter to get serious before going to work. In Rapid City, it’s not hard to see who else is ready for skiing.

“Anytime we start seeing cold weather and snowfall in the area, it seems to increase the sales considerably. People start realizing winter is actually on its way.”

Might be a bit too soon for the slopes yet, but skiers take heart. Maybe, just maybe, if the weather man cooperates, the season can start ahead of schedule.

Lonnie Hartley, KELOLAND News, on Terry Peak.