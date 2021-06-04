Flashback Friday: Senior Olympics in 1985

As we first told you yesterday, The Senior Games are underway in Sioux Falls. But this isn’t the first year of competition for older athletes.



In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 for the second ever South Dakota Senior Olympics.

The limbs maybe aren’t as limber as they once were. The eyes not as keen. But the spirit is undimmed. These athletes are all over 55. Compete in South Dakota’s second Senior Olympics. The games were started to promote health and fitness. To give weekend athletes something to shoot for. And it seems to be working. Over 100 people should up last year, and this year almost double that. The events run from the sleepy, “Clank,” to the strenuous, to the downright lethal. 27 in all. The training for thouse events varies.

“I did the beef and fun runs in Mobridge that 3 miles, 4 miles, 5 miles, and so forth. Then i did the state pepsicola 10K in Aberdeen.”

“Oh, I just play whenever I get a chance. Practice quite a little.”

The spirit of these games is relaxed. Compete, do your best, but enjoy it.

“Oh, I like to play horseshoe.”

“We had so much fun last year. That’s why I said I’m here even if I don’t come in first.”

“Well, I came in second, but there was only 2 of us running.”

Jeff Kelly, KELOLAND News, Pierre.