SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a stretch of warm temperatures, winter made its return to KELOLAND this week. Some may be wondering when spring could arrive.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984 and introduce you to those searching for the signs.

Spring is just around the corner, right? Well, not exactly, but if you look hard enough, there are signs of spring everywhere, no matter how slight they might be.

“It’s going to be a gradual warm-up. Spring isn’t going to pop in tomorrow. It is on the calendar, but not on the weather.”

Spring traditionally signals rebirth, the rebirth of those familiar puddles, mud and the ever-blooming pothole.

But there are brighter sides of Spring in the birth of new animals at the zoo. And despite the seemingly stalled weather forecast, just the mention of Spring seems to brighten everyone’s spirits.

“You gotta believe, I guess.”

“You hear the birds every once in a while.”

“Ball season starts the 19th, my first practice day is the 19th, so figure maybe right in there.” “That’s Spring. As soon as ball starts that’s Spring.”

It could be a while before those signs of Spring start sprouting up, but for now, even the rising temperature is enough to warm our hearts.

Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News.