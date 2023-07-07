SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From T-Rexes found in the Black Hills to a dig site in northwestern Iowa, historical discoveries have been made all across KELOLAND.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1988 when archeologists looked for a trading post.

It’s music to an archeologist’s ears, sifting through dirt that’s remained relatively undisturbed since the mid-1800’s. And that’s what makes this particular site so important. The fact that the ground here has not been planted or otherwise disturbed.

“Most of the trading posts sites within South Dakota have been destroyed with the result of the Missouri River dams and the resulting reservoirs. This is one of the few surviving trading posts that has remained intact.”

What Cappler hopes to uncover is the tools of the fur trade. Trinkets and beads, gun parts, and skinning tools. But he says even the small number of artifacts brought to the surface so far are important.

“The site is yielding significant archeological information about this area. We know this is an excellent location for a trading post. You have a natural spring close by, it overlooks a natural valley, it’s on a terrace and this is all very important to the placement of a trading post.”

The digging here will continue all week long, the knowledge gained will wind up in printed reports, and the artifacts will go to Archeological Research Center in Rapid City. Mike Simundson, KELOLAND News, near Sica Hollow.

If you would like to see more stories from our archive, click here.