Flashback Friday: SDSU, NDSU announce Dakota Marker trophy in 2004

Jackrabbit and Bison fans are already taking over Brookings for College GameDay. The national show will feature the bitter rivalry of the Dakota Marker game.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing takes you back to 2004, when the teams first introduced the traveling trophy.

State’s exploring new options and the rivalry that’s brewing in the Dakotas pits SDSU against North Dakota State.

Wednesday, school officials, coaches and players gathered near the border and unveiled plans for an annual bowl game, showcasing the state’s 2 division one, AA clubs.

“It gives our players kinda something to come home to in our conference, something that they look forward that they’re familiar with and I know that they’re excited about it.”

“Our players are really excited about the new rivalry and you know, there’s been good, healthy competition in the past and that’s only going to get better.”

“It’s going to be a little more intense, high level competition and we’re really getting excited for that and with this traveling trophy added in, that’s just a little more incentive for all the players.”

The Jacks and Bison have met 91 times in their not so storied history. NDSU owns a 13 win edge and buried State last September 24-0. But this October, South and North Dakota State will rewrite their history.

“When looking at the whole year, it’s unbelievably exciting with a bunch of challenges in it and I think the excitement is at a new level, the new areas we’re going to go play, the new rivals, the new teams, the new competition. That’s exciting, but a little scary. You know there’s some anxiety there.”

But can the Bison ever truly replace the U? Only time will tell.