SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. Game 1 gets underway in Huston tonight.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 and meet some of the fans that got to go to that year’s Fall Classic.

“Ricky, you can’t be happy about that.”

Ryan Hanson has a good reason to be excited about the World Series. He’ll be in the stadium for Games 3 & 4. Hanson is a member of the Rapid City Post 22 Legion Baseball Team. The all-expense-paid trip was a gift for winning the American Legion World Series.

“We get introduced on the field before Tuesday’s game. They said before hand that we get to meet everybody, so I got my baseball cards to get autographs.”

“Are you going to be glued to the TV trying to pick him out in the crowd?”

“Oh yeah! I’ll find him.”

“What are you going to do if you see him?”

“Tape it hopefully. I’ll have it taped, showing what he looks like on TV.”

Joy Kogen has a good reason to be excited about the World Series. She’s from New Jersey. Her hometown is close to Philly. At the same time, Matt Jorgensen is pretty apathetic about World Series. He’s a Chicago fan. When the White Sox lost, he lost interest.

“I love watching baseball, always have, but like I said, the Sox aren’t in it so it’s not going to be too much of a thrill for me.”

Brent Jorgensen doesn’t really care about the World Series because he’s a Braves fan. So, he’s looking for ways to fill the void.

“You can play Sega, like we were doing. Can always go to the library too.”

“That’s kind of desperate though isn’t it?”

“Yeah, that’s pushing it!”