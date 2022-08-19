SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scratch and sniff ads are normally aimed at humans, but how about one for our fury friends? In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 and show if the dogs could tell the difference.

When it comes to choosing dog chow, even smart shoppers can be left holding the bag if Fido doesn’t fancy his food.

“There are little bitty things in there that sometimes they’ll spit out. They’ll spit them out and eat the rest.”

To keep dogs from doing that, pet food manufacturers create all kinds of tasty flavors to delight distinguished dogs’ palates. Now Purina is taking that one step further, putting scratch and sniff ads in newspapers across the country to try to take a bigger bite out of the market by convincing consumers their product tastes the best.

Problem is, who is supposed to sniff it? The dogs or their owners?

We’re at the animal Humane Society secretly replacing these dogs’ bowls of food with these scratch and sniff ads to see if they’d rather eat or snort fresh cooked bacon aroma.

This dog is obviously not impressed by his food or the ad. Blindfolded taste tests show the dogs can’t seem to tell the two apart. Maybe if they put scratch and sniff eggs with the bacon, it might help.

“Well, I don’t think they know what bacon tastes like. But it appeals real well to the consumer that buys at the store.”

To get it to appeal to the dogs, manufacturers might have to offer Rover reading courses to show him what to do with the ad.

Most dogs are already pretty good at the scratch and sniff part.

Mark Ferree, KELOLAND News.