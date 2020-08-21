Flashback Friday: S.D. at the Democratic National Convention in 1976

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Democratic National Convention wrapped up yesterday, with Former Vice President Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination for President.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1976, and show you how South Dakota was represented at that year’s National Convention.

How the number of women delegates will be chosen for the 1980 democratic convention has been decided this evening. The topic was brought up this morning at the South Dakota Caucus at the Summit Hotel. The proposal to require 50% of the 1980 delegates to be women was going against the more popular Carter Compromise, which made no percentage requirements. The South Dakota Delegation voted for the Carter Compromise 9 to 3. One of the delegates voting against the Carter Compromise and for 50/50 rule was Ruth Brown of Yankton.

“I feel that women need to have at least an equal representation. The only way we are going to be able to get to that point, cause someday we’re going to be sitting here nominating a woman President, is by pushing it to, perhaps, an extreme.”

Several proponents of the 50/50 rule say there is need for some type of system to prove that attendance in women delegates this year is down by 4%. Now with Joe Hisler, Here’s Fred Ertz.

And with us once again, Joe Hisler, who tomorrow is going to cast a first-ballot nomination for your presidential candidate Congressman Udall. You’re reaction to that, How do you feel? You know that Carter is going to win it on the first ballot.

“It’s pretty obvious. I think everybody here is in agreement that Mr. Carter will take it by storm on the first ballot. I think that there is u number of people that want to see him elected just for unity’s sake. They may not necessarily agree with him ideologically. I think on the first ballot, is more or less a symbolic vote. And in the South Dakota Udall Caucus this morning we generally agreed that we probably will vote with Udall, mainly as a symbolic act. And I’m sure after that they will ask for a unanimous vote, and I’m sure the convention will give it to him.”

And so with that in mind, this cast of democratic delegates will go to work tomorrow night, nominating former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter to run for President on their behalf in 1976. For Brian Bjerke, I’m Fred Ertz, for KELOLAND News at the Democratic National Convention in New York City.