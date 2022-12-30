SIOUX FALLS, .S.D (KELO) — 2023 is two days away, and many people may be making new year’s resolution.

In this weeks Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983 and hear what some people had in mind for 1984.

Psychotherapists say making resolutions for the new year is a health way to access and redefine your goals. There is one caution though, don’t expect too much from yourself.



“What happens then, I think often times, is that we focus on the mountain top. You know, I want to be at the top tomorrow. And then, it’s kind of discouraging because we don’t think we can make it.”



Most of the people we talked to seemed to have the right idea about their resolutions. They may have tried it before, but it’s time to give it another shot.



“It’s just to lose about 20lbs.”



“You think that’s going to be a hard one to keep?”



“Probably.”



“Have you made resolutions before?”



“Oh yes! usually the same one.”



“Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?”



“No, I guess not. I should lose a little wait, but other than that, I don’t have any I guess.”

Dr. Langenfeld says losing weight is one of the more popular resolutions. The fact that it keeps coming up year after year is testimony to its low success rate. But then, he says most resolutions fall to the wayside as you move further into the year.



“Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?”



“No, I usually don’t make New Year’s resolutions because I’m afraid I don’t keep them. I’ve done it the past, but I haven’t kept them.”



Despite the doom and gloom predicted for next year, most people in KELOLAND are looking forward to a 1984 that will be even better than 1983.



“More fun parties, yeah”



“Think you’ll be able to keep it.”



“Totally, definitely, I think.”



“Behave better. Hope the world behaves better.”