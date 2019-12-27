Flashback Friday: Recycling Christmas trees in 1985

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season is officially coming to a close, and you may be wondering what to do with your tree now that the season is wrapping up.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1985 and see what one group did to repurpose old trees.

A sure sign the holidays really are over. Evergreens outliving their usefulness as christmas trees being hauled away and starting a new life protecting wildlife from the snow and cold.

“We stand them up side by side and kind of put them together in a bunch. So they can be stockpiled, and so then the animals can run underneath them so they can find shelter. When the snow is really hard and stuff like this.”

While there may not be a lot of snow to keep the animals safe from this winter it was a different story last year.

“Last year we had to haul it about three blocks from the pick-ups, and the snow was about three feet deep and banks five or six feet high. And we just had an awful time, we were really worn out last year when we did it.”



Are you worn out this year?

No. This is fun this year.



Shorty Bomgard is one of many from the Issac Walton League taking part in the annual tree collection it’s a lot of work but everyone involved has a good time.

“We just make little places for the little critters, and they enjoy it. Well, we hope any way.”

Perry Groten, KELOLAND News.