Flashback Friday: Reaction from failed implosion of the Zip Feed tower in 2005

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday marked the 15th anniversary of the failed implosion of the Zip Feed tower in Downtown Sioux Falls.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we’ll take you back to 2005 to hear reactions from the people who saw it.

When Zip didn’t tip, you could hear the frustration in the crowd.

And people who paid to see it, quickly cleared out.

“We’re just a little disappointed, we were hoping to see the building go down and fall apart.”

“It’s kinda weird ’cause it didn’t go down. And it seems like it’s the ‘Leaning Tower of Zip.'”

A ticket at the Raven parking lot cost $10. And the party here, began before noon.

“We’ve been here since 11 o’clock, today, and sitting here waiting and just…wish they knew what they were doing a little bit better.”

But not all was lost. Spectators still got a show despite the outcome, and depending on how the tower is finally brought down, we may see this crowd again.

“I…would come back and see it. ‘Cause it’s still gonna be really neat no matter what happens. It’s still gonna be neat.”

In Sioux Falls, Katie Janssen, KELOLAND News.