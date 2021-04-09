Flashback Friday: Rapid City sees spring snow in 1986

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As this latest round of snowfall proves, even though our season has switched to spring, winter weather can still make an appearance. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you that year’s blast of spring snow.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 were rudely reminded that while the calendar says its spring, Mother Nature says differently.

“Its great! If you’re an Eskimo. Otherwise, I don’t like it. I just soon be rolling.”

The only one on a roll this day is Old Man Winter. Who’s winds of over 50 miles an hour made for treacherous driving and forced the closing of Interstate 90 from the Ellsworth Airforce Base to Wall. The morning sunshine did little to melt the ice on the roads. Which caused numerous drivers to make an unexpected exit into the ditch. All-night truck stops and motels became popular hangouts due to the storm. As those who make a living on the road waited out for better weather.

“if you’re not rolling, you’re not making the money. And you’re kinda on a schedule when you’re out here. But Mother Nature, what the heck can you do?”

“Sit and drink coffee. Run my mouth with the rest of the guys. Harass the waitress. Leave as little tip as possible, cause you ain’t making the money.”

Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Rapid City.