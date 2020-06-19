RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to studying ocean life, South Dakota may not pop into your head. But that hasn’t always been the case. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993, with KELOLAND’s Perry Groten to see just what one group was doing to try and help out.

Sunny, the train dolphin at Marine life has a little extra bounce in her step. These days, sunny is all giddy about her male admirer. How’s it, An Atlantic bottlenose brought in all the way from San Diego. How’s it is still a little wet behind the ears, When it comes to performing in front of audiences, he’s trained to swim underwater patrols for the us Navy.

Marine life is hoping sunny can’t resist a man in uniform. How’s it is on a yearlong, shore leave to court, sunny in hopes, the couple will become proud parents. “One of the biggest reasons is for genetic diversity, we have a limited number of dolphins in zoos and aquariums around the world. We need to share our animals.”

Breeding animals in captivity is never easy, but sunny and how’s it seemed to be getting along swimmingly. Should sunny become pregnant. It would be a first for her and for South Dakota. “dolphins are having successful births all the times in aquariums. Now our biggest problem here at Marine life is that we have never bred sunny. So we’re not sure if she’s able to actually become pregnant.”

How’s it has been here for only a month, but Keller believes there’s a good chance. Sonny is already with child. If this week’s blood tests are positive, Marine life can expect it’s newest dolphin Next spring provided the stork Doesn’t mind, a few wet feathers.

In Rapid City, Perry Groten KELOLAND News at six.