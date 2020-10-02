Flashback Friday: Raising wolves in 1985

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve all heard the saying “A dog is a man’s best friend.” But what about the phrase “A wolf is a man’s best friend”?.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten, to introduce you to a man raising wolves on his Iowa farm.

Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? Certainly not Randy Riggs. Riggs raises wolves at his Larchwood farm. He breeds them, feeds them, and sells them as pets.

“We act with the animal, the kids play with them. They’re handled a lot and loved a lot, from the time from basically day 1. And they just grow up just loving people and thinking upon them as a two-legged wolf.”

“Come here, Come here. Sit down now, sit down and behave yourself now.”

Riggs says wolves are shy creatures and not the aggressive attacking animals many believe them to be.

“I think that the fairy tales, everything from Three Little Pigs on out has probably given the wolf a bad name and kind of a bad reputation that way. But they’re a pretty gentle and a docile animal.”

Riggs believes wolves make better pets than dogs. He says they live longer than dogs, are more resistant to disease and are more friendly. For that reason, Riggs says they make a lousy watchdog. Wolves will probably never overtake dogs in a popularity contest among pet owners. But at least in this case, the wolf is this man’s best friend.

Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Larchwood, IA.