SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Doesn’t matter if a vehicle has two wheels or four, if you can find a track, you can race it. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and meet some riders having some fun on the dirt bike track.

On a normal race day it’s called dirt bike racing, but with the help of a little wet stuff, it’s mud bike racing. Bikers from six area state met at Saddleback Race Track this afternoon for the fourth race in the South Dakota State Championship Series.

Entering the motocross circuit is usually accomplished on interest or having a bike around the house.

“Mostly, it’s dad did it, you know, just follow in dad’s footsteps for the most part. So of it’s the neighbor kids got a motocross bike and he talks his parents into buying one, and coming out, and giving it a try. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The Johnson brothers from Sioux City have been in dirt bike racing for two or three years, and both just like the fun.

“Well, since I was real little I road mini bikes around in the hills, and my dad asked me once if I would want to race and I said I did, and then I liked it so I just kept doing it.”

“What do you like about racing?”

“Just the tracks and stuff, the jumps, stuff like that.”

For some bikers, racing comes easy. For others, getting off to a good start is tough enough. While some just enjoy playing in the mud. Gary Wechworth, KELOLAND News, near Renner.