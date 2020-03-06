Flashback Friday: Prom fashion in 1986

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prom season around the country is reaching a fever pitch, with high schools searching for the perfect dress or the best tux.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, go back to 1986 to see a prom fashion show that was raising money for a cause.

The Sioux Falls High School Proms aren’t for a couple of months yet, but the excitement at the first annual Tri-School Prom Style Show was almost like being at prom already. Beautiful gowns, handsome tuxedos, fancy hair-dos and people just having fun.

“Prom is sort of like, I don’t know, sort of like your final ball. Sort of like Cinderella, that’s what it means to me anyway.”

“It’s pretty exciting, I’ve never been to a style show like this before, it’s just fun to get nice clothes on and stuff. It’s kind of fun.”

But it was much more than the nice clothes and dancing, about $1500 was raised for March Of Dimes. Which is working to help prevent over 3000 types of birth defects.

“Fighting birth defects we aim to educate the teenagers quite a bit, So it was very nice to have the teenagers involved in this project, because we have teenagers as a main concern.”

This is only one of the prom themed shows being held in eight midwest states in an effort to raise $40,000 for the march of dimes. This joint effort by the cities three high schools is also a first. You’d usually find them battling to see who is number one, but that was put aside as old and new friends worked together.

“You know you know a lot of these kids from when you were younger, playing baseball and what not. It’s nice to get back to see them, and talk to them. You know you don’t get to see them at like basketball games, you know you’re on the other side of the fence.”

The historic activity will continue as the schools hope the style show will become an annual event. That won’t only benefit their students but children who might be born with birth defects.

Marla Newman, KELOLAND News.