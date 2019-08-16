Flashback Friday: Project SOS in 1993

The hard work of volunteers and your generous giving has helped the Banquet provide school supplies to students for decades.

In this morning’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke takes us back to August of 1993 where people were getting ready for a backpack giveaway with Project SOS.



“We’re just awe struck with all the things that have come in.”

Weeks of collections at area discount stores are paying off.

These volunteers are sorting through all these brand new school supplies, loading them up in backpacks grade by grade.

“Then you put in a binder.”

Amanda DeWitt who’s going to be in the 6th grade herself is helping kids less fortunate.

“I know how they would feel if they wouldn’t have stuff like, if people would make fun of me and stuff.”

Children and their parents can pick up their back to school packs here at the banquet starting on Thursday night.

But Project S.O.S doesn’t end once the school year starts, its a year long effort to keep kids supplied for the school year.

“In case there’s a family that comes in and they don’t have their school supplies, or they had to leave in a hury and didn’t get their supplies they can come here and get their backpack supplies.”

Eight-year old Chelsea G. and her mom Gladys are taking time out to volunteer together.

“She’ll pray about it, she’ll pray about those who do not have as much food as we have or have as much clothing and those who do not have a bed to sleep in at night, that is really a burden on her heart. She just has a real love to help others.”

These volunteers say no child should go back to school empty handed.

“Last year the first little girl that come through the line had such a huge smile. She just couldn’t get over it, ‘is this mine? To keep?’

“It really makes you feel good.”

In Sioux Falls, I’m Angela Kennecke for Good Morning KELOLAND.