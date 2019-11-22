Flashback Friday: Prepping Thanksgiving in 1984

Well Thanksgiving is less than a week away and some cooks across KELOLAND may be feeling the pressure.

In this week’s Flashback Friday we go back to 1984. KELOLAND’s Monica Dailey shares a few fool-proof tips to lessen the stress of the big feast.

Dinner rolls…

Cranberry sauce…

Sweet potatoes…

That’s the easy part.

And then there’s the turkey.

Just choosing the right bird can be a real challenge.

I finally asked the butcher for help.

“And the broadness of it means a lot when you buy a turkey. The broader it is the better the turkey.”

“And how do I know how much turkey I need?”

“Well, basically, we figure about three quarters of a pound per person. And that’ll hit pretty close.”

“Does that leave room for leftovers?”

“a little bit.”

Once you’ve chosen your now silent gobbler the trick is to figure out which end is up, where the dressing goes, and how to cook it.

It always seemed so easy when mom did it.

There are cookbooks with step-by-step directions for taking your tom from the freezer to the oven to the table.

But, there’s no plan B in case something goes wrong somewhere along the way, and something always seems to go wrong.

If mom’s not around to rescue you from a holiday disaster you can let your fingers do the cooking.

The swift company has a toll-free hotline especially cooks in distress.

There’s also a help phone for turkeys feeling the pressures of the impending holiday, but we thought we’d keep that one a secret for now.

Monica Dailey KELOLAND News.

35 years later The number to help stressed out turkeys is still being kept a secret.

But If you’re planning on cooking the big bird over the holidays you can call 1-800-288-8372 or you can now even text the hotline at 844-877-3456.