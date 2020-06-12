Flashback Friday: Power boat races in 1982

Summer is settling in here in KELOLAND, and that means boats are becoming a common site out on the water. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and show you power boat races on the Iowa Great Lakes.

To those with boat racing in their blood, polishing up their mahogany boats for an afternoon race is almost a summer weekend ritual. Everyone takes great pride in reving up their small but powerful machines.

“Talking about modified motors of 15 and 20 cubic inch champion hotrods, they produce around 35, 40 horsepower and run 65 miles an hour. In the pro division they use methanol, and castor oil, and we have some boats here that are capable of over 100 miles and hour.”

The racers are given four minutes to maneuver their boats onto the mile oval course. During the fifth minute, racers jockey for position as the must cross the starting line exactly as the starting clock hits zero. As six time national champion Wayne Walgrave of Luverne, MN will tell you, one wins or loses the race at the start.

“Ninety percent of the race is hitting that starting line right at zero, and going flat out, that’s the trick.”

Working with a new engine, Walgrave finished second in his first race of the day. Other’s never made it on the course. But win or lose, it’s always a good time, and there’s always another day, another noisy race for these power boat enthusiasts.

Joyce Terveen, KELOLAND News at the Iowa Great Lakes.