SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite the recent wind and snowfall, people across KELOLAND are looking to get plants into the ground.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, Perry Groten takes us back to 1994 when people were able to get into their gardens early.

Just a few days ago, Harry Guies was shoveling his sidewalk, now he’s tending his growing garden in short sleeves.

“The first one bloomed in the middle of January, the warm weekend we had in January. Then they just kind of sat there in the cold weather, and long about the 10th of February to Valentine’s Day we did some growing.”

In neighborhoods where Christmas decorations are still in full bloom, daffodils are already a half-foot tall. The hot sun is heating up the soil, tricking these early risers into thinking it’s April or May, certainly not March.

“My daughter-in-law over on Sheridan Lake Road told me she has some crocus coming up in her yard, so I guess that’s a good sign we’re getting into the spring season.”

While there is always the possibility of more snow and cold on the way, these banana belt gardeners are hoping that winter is finally being put to rest, in their flower beds.

