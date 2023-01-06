SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snowfall records were set in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week. Pickstown was one of them with 19 inches, breaking the previous record of 17 set in 2017.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you that no part of South Dakota is a stranger to record setting snow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Snow in mid-January is nothing new in Central South Dakota, but 12″ in 12 hours is enough to crack the composure of long-time residents who are veterans of many a debate about the worst storm they’ve ever seen.

“This thing just came straight down in such a short amount of time there was a lot of snow and a lot laying on the ground. If we get a wind right now, I think we would be in some big trouble all over again.”

“Beautiful day yesterday, then all of a sudden it snowed, and I guess it’s a beautiful day again today, we just have 12″ of snow.”

Street crews were out plowing at 1 a.m. but the sheer amount of snow created the problem of where to put it. So temporary meridians sprang up on the main roads. Schools and businesses closed for the morning so people could snowblow or dig their way out. Dennis Johnston and son Corey used the strong back and willing arms method, with a little motivation thrown in by dad.

“For sure, took me a while to get him up this morning, but we got him out here now.”

In spite of the inclement weather, it was business as usual at the state capitol. A prairie snow storm is nothing new to prairie lawmakers. And by noon, even the car lots had their product brushed off for display. But not everyone was so intent on getting back to normal. Ron Young took in the opportunity to drink in the sights and sounds of the snowbound city.

“I guess I’m just enjoying the beautiful sights of Pierre, the geese are kind of exciting, and the snow is pretty so I though I would take some pictures of it today instead of working.”

That’s a great idea Ron. I’m doing the same thing. John Grabowska, KELOLAND News, Pierre.