EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KELO) — Next week, people will put on their green clothes for St. Patrick’s Day. In this week’s Flashback Friday, I’ll take you back to 1985 when one Iowa town got ready to celebrate the holiday.

A phony newspaper article just about had local bar patrons crying in their beer. This bit of yellow journalism, or should we say green journalism was found in the Emmetsburg Reporter and Democrat.

Earlier this week, the paper reported striking postal workers in Ireland would be unable to deliver green dye to Emmetsburg. No green dye meant no green beer for St. Patrick’s Day.

The article was a practical joke written to generate publicity for the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, and it worked. The article left many wondering, others laughing.

“Where’s it coming from? Is it really going to happen? Some thought it was extremely funny. I think any town that has canned blarney, and canned blarney repellent, you can expect almost anything to happen.”

“They knew it was a practical joke and a hoax and they all got a big kick out of it.”

The latest edition of the Emmetsburg paper reports, with tongue in cheek, that a batch of green dye has finally arrived. Courtesy a leprechaun from the Irish air force. Definitely good news to the townspeople.

“Are you relieved you’re going to have green beer now?” “Oh yeah! Lot more relieved. I’ll feel better when it gets green. When I’m half green too, I’ll really feel a lot better.”