Flashback Friday: Perry Groten and the snow shovel of many colors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow has made it’s way back to parts of KELOLAND. And that means many are starting to break out the shovel. But what kind of shovel should you use? In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1997 and take a look at all the snow-moving tools that were available.

Just as no two snowflakes are alike, snow shovels are becoming wintery tools of distinction. Some stores stock as many as thirty different types of shovels. Diggers can be choosers.

“It don’t have a straight handle, and it gives you better flexibility for picking up, okay? For carrying it. If you got to toss it, ain’t got a straight handle.”

Now here’s the scoop, you can buy your basic wood and aluminum shovel, a wood and plastic shovel, a kiddie shovel, a bent shovel, a push and scoop shovel, a bigger push and scoop shovel, the biggest push and scoop shovel, a light-wieght shovel, an even lighter-weight shovel, a double-jointed shovel, a steel shovel, a trunk shovel, A yellow shovel, a pink shovel, a scoop shovel, an even bigger scoop shovel, and a super duper scooper.

“There are different uses or different needs for different types of shovels. You got the scooping shovels, the pushing shovels. Some of them are built stronger than others.”

There’s even a shovel on wheels, snow tires not included.