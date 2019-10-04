Flashback Friday: Pasque Petals in 1986

For decades, South Dakota poets have been able to publish their works in the “Pasque Petals.”

Its the official literary magazine of the South Dakota Poetry Society and it has a long history.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, Dave Mossner takes up back to October of 1986 as local poets celebrated a milestone anniversary of the publication.

South Dakota poets are celebrating the 60th Anniversary of their publication “Pasque Petals” by reading their works serving up slices of South Dakota life.

“Have you ever been touched in the still of night by the lonesome wail of a train? Flying across the country side calling to you again? For many a restless farm boy lying awake in his bed the cry was an invitation to a different life ahead.”

“Pasque Petals” is published 10 times a year by volunteer staff. With the anniversary, 60-years of the magazine are on their way to the library of congress.

The president of the State Poetry Society says the magazine is a life line.

“Pasque Petals isn’t just a magazine where we can print our poetry its also the thing that ties us together.”

Both the novice and professional are welcome at Pasque Petals, and the more variety, the better.

“We all love our poetry and we like to listen to each others poetry. We are not great critics I will say that.”

Pasque Petals is the oldest continuously published magazine in the country.

Dave Mossner, KELOLAND News, Pierre.