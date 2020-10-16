Flashback Friday: Painted pumpkins in 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is right around the corner, and people are decorating pumpkins for the holiday.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 and take you to a patch full of pre-painted pumpkins.

Pumpkins, pumpkins and more pumpkins as far as the eye can see. And what a variety. You’ve got your pumpkins with a lot of heart. You’ve got your world-weary traveler pumpkin types. And even, well is there a place this guy doesn’t show up. Anyway, all clowning aside, this is the person that puts the pictures with the pumpkins. Lorain Nemier had to find some way to sell the pumpkins she had and plain, old unpainted pumpkins just weren’t selling. But now, she can’t make enough of these models.

“Pretty soon you can’t keep up, so everybody gets started. Dad helps paint. We have twin boys and they help paint. We do as many as a hundred of them, every Wednesday and every Saturday.”

And make no mistake about it, painting pumpkins is an art. They have to hold up for weeks until Halloween. They have to be unique. And of course, the paint has to stay put.

“We’re gonna have an acrylic-water based paint here. And then when you’re finished, to keep your paint on, you should spray it with a lacquer spray.”

So if you just don’t have the heart to tear into the old Jack-O-Lantern, pick a painted pumpkin from Lorain’s patch. In Sioux Falls, I’m Michael Schwartz reporting for Midday in KELOLAND.