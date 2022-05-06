ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KELO) — With temperatures warming and spring in full swing, many are waiting for flowers to sprout out of the ground. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983 for a look at one northwest Iowa towns celebration of a certain type of flower.

For the Dutch, the tulip was a celebration of Spring. For their decedents in Orange City, Iowa, tulips, and a 3-day tulip festival, are a welcoming of spring and a celebration of their heritage. They deck the town out in tulips of every kind and color, and dawn the costumes of the different provinces of their homeland. They dance to the songs of their ancestors in the wooden shoes that have come to symbolize the hard-working people of Holland.

The Tulip Queen is crowned, then the town prepares the streets for her parade. That means a good scrubbing. Dorthena Van Der Laun has scrubbed the streets for almost every festival. She says the tradition is typical of the Dutch people.

“Well, I think they always keep the home and the sidewalks clean. I guess cleanliness is one of the values of Dutch.”

Van Der Laun says everyone in town is involved in the festival in some way, and thousands come to share. That too is a source of pride for the folks here.

“Community deal that we want to share with others, and we want to invite all the people here for our festival, to show that we are friendly and kind.”

Monica Dailey, KELOLAND News, at the Tulip Festival in Orange City, IA.

This year’s festival runs from May 19th to the 21st. This year’s event includes an art exhibit.