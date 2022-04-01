FORBES, N.D. (KELO) — On many farms in KELOLAND, you can find all kinds of animals. Cows, pigs, chickens, and maybe even some horses. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1993 where one North Dakota farmer had horses on the smaller side.

Like many farmers and ranchers, Harvey Ellicker likes to keep some horses on his farm. At first glance, they seem a bit on the small side, often being confused with ponies.

But look closer and you’ll see that they’re horses, purebred miniatures to be exact. Full grown they’ll weigh around 200 pounds and range from 32 to 36 inches high. Ellicker likes them because they are smart and fun to work with, plus they make great pets.

“They’re on a small scale, a lot easier to take care of. Doesn’t take much feed to feed them. I just enjoy horses.”

He likes them so much his herd now numbers 74, with Turk here his pride and joy, having recently won the grand champion title at the Denver stock show.

It’s easy to see why these little horses make good pets, they like to be around people. But Harvey and wife Phillis stop short of bringing them into the house like some owners do.

“I don’t think I’d want to. I’ve worked with animals all my life, I guess, but in the house is not the place as far as I’m concerned.”

“After having 5 children and 14 grandchildren I don’t need any pets in the house.”

As good of reason as any.