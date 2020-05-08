Flashback Friday: Old fashioned farming in 1983

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems like technology is moving faster than ever, with a new device or program being released all the time.

But, in this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983 to see what happens when you take a look back at a very vintage way of doing things.

Men are shot into space, but it is also important to remember another era. The future may be judged in terms of speed and distance, but there is also the human and animal experience of the past.

Bill and Ted are not computerized. While some men like to work with high technology, there are others that believe in the old fashioned approach. I like to work, so it’s something where the heart and the soul, Herbert Swanson and the Dakota heritage association are planting 15 acres of oats and corn. The planter was in its prime during the great depression, and Swanson likes to relive the past.

I’ve done a lot this way myself when I was young. I even farmed for years and years with horses, never had a tractor. The horses and the mechanical planter may not work as fast as a modern tractor. And Swanson says that when he has a runaway team, he’s left with nothing. But therein lies the challenge. He has to communicate with Ted and to bill here on, just took a horse up from.

Never had a harness on before and, and take him out and try to, okay. Mountain drive immunity, it takes quite a while before you get them to really work for you the way you want them to. The heritage association would like to keep bygone days alive. At least for demonstrational purposes, the harvest will be sold to help the association and to feed wildlife.

Dennis Flanagan KELOLAND News.