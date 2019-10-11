Flashback Friday: October snow storm in 1982

Many areas in KELOLAND are getting their first taste of winter this week.

And while most people don’t think of October when they think of snow getting snow this early isn’t unheard of.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take a look at an October storm that hit eastern KELOLAND in 1982.

The three to six inches of snow in eastern KELOLAND is causing hazardous travel.

Minor traffic accidents have been reported, and low visibility has caused the cancellation of some flights at the Sioux Falls airport.

Officials from Northern State’s power say the wet snow has caused about 10 isolated power outages.

This much snow is unusual for this time of year.

“Just a little bit early. You know, maybe a week or two early. It usually comes a little bit later. Our average snowfall is only half an inch in October, so it’s a little early.”

The moisture began as rain mixed with snow, and an occasional clap of thunder was heard throughout the day.

“Strange, but it’s not unusual. We get a snow and thunder almost every year at least once, either in the fall or in the spring. Getting thunderstorms that are actually just like summer time, except they’re below freezing and so instead of rain it’s snow.”

The early snow brought lots of complaints, but some took some time out to enjoy it.

However, according to the weather service forecast, it’s doubtful this snowman will last long.

Bobbi Lower, KELOLAND News.