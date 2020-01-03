Flashback Friday: New Year’s resolutions in 1983

We’re a few days into the New Year, and with that many people are holding tight to their New Year’s resolutions.

In this week’s Flashback Friday we go back to 1983 as KELOLAND’s Monica Dailey shares what people wanted to accomplish with their new year.

Psychotherapists say making resolutions for the new year is a healthy way to access and redefine your goals; there is one caution though, don’t expect too much from yourself.

“What happens then often times I think is that, we focus on the mountain top. You know ‘I want to be on the mountain top tomorrow, and then it’s kind of discouraging because we don’t think we can make it.”

Most of the people we talked to seemed to have the right idea about their resolutions. They may have tried it before but it’s time to give it another shot.

“Just to lose about 20 pounds.”

“Think that’s going to be a hard one to keep?”

“Probably.”

“Have you made resolutions before?”

“Oh Yes, usually the same one.”

Do you have any resolutions?

“No, I guess not. What I should do is lose a little weight. Other than that I don’t have any I guess.”

Dr. Langenfeld says losing weight is one of the more popular resolutions. The fact that it keeps coming up, year after year is testimony to it’s low success rate, but he also says most resolutions fall to the wayside as you move further into the year.

Do you have any new year’s resolutions? “No, I usually don’t make New Year’s resolutions, because I’m afraid I don’t keep them. I’ve done it in the past, but haven’t kept them.”

Despite the doom and gloom predicted for next year most people in KELOLAND are looking forward to a 1984 that’ll be even better than 1983.

“More fun. Parties. Yeah..”

Think You’ll be able to keep that?

“Oh, definitely.”

“Behave better, and hope the world behaves better.”