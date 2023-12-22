SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is days away and many homes are fully decorated, but some may still be looking for some ideas.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’S Perry Groten takes us back to 1985 for a look at some natural decorations.

How about giving your Christmas tree the natural look this year, with decorations straight from the great outdoors?

“I think that we are very commercialized and we’re buying a lot of things, and we forget about some of these interesting things that are out in nature that we can use for decorations.”

Visitors at Kilen Woods State Park this weekend had a chance to check out just what Mother Nature could provide in the line of holiday decorations. Park naturalist Goodie Hudnafield says with a little creativity, even ordinary weeds can spruce up a spruce. She adds that traditional popcorn and cranberry decorations do more than just make a tree look good.

“When you throw out your Christmas tree, take the cranberry string and the popcorn string along with the tree and set it out in the snow bank, and the birds will eat the fruit afterwards.”

Udnafield’s decorations include a tiny toy mouse stretching out in a walnut.

Udnafield says if you know where to look, the woods can provide all kinds of Christmas ornaments. And perhaps best of all you won’t need to bring along a checkbook or credit card, just your imagination.

