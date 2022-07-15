IDA GROVE, Iowa (KELO) — You never know what can be found in the backyard of a home. A pool, swing set, or maybe even a World War II reenactment. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 and show you the miniature battle that took place in an Iowa backyard.

This is Byron Godbersen’s front yard, a picture of serenity. But what’s going on in his 100 acre back yard is a different story.

This may look like a full scale battle, but wait a minute, something’s not quite right hear. These are all miniatures, from the planes to the aircraft carriers, even the oil refinery and mountains. They’re part of the popular “Striking Back” show, a reenactment of a World War II battle that a highlight of Air Expo 87. A show started six years ago by a wealthy, Ida Grove boat equipment manufacturer, who admits he works hard at his hobbies.

“My hobby’s my work, my work is my hobby. It’s all the same. When people say I work all the time, it’s debatable if I work all the time or I play all the time.”

What started out on a small scale, in more ways than one, in tiny Ida Grove, has grown into the world’s largest gathering of radio-controlled models. Attendance is skyrocketing, and expected to reach 75,000 during this year’s five day run.

“It’s great, it’s wonderful. To drive 1,000 miles you must think it’s pretty good.”

“I’ve just always like flying, and I like all the tricks they can do and all.”

There are also full scale shows, like the world-famous Cristan Eagles, and the world’s smallest on man jet. And yet another famous flyer, the Man of Steel in miniature. Beth Hughes, KELOLAND News, Ida Grove, Iowa.