SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is a great time to get out on the golf course. Many offer challenges for golfers, some of which come with prizes.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 when golfers took aim at a million-dollar challenge.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to come out and give it a shot.

“It’s a dollar a ball. Buy as many balls and shoot as many shots at the green as you want to, and try to qualify the first 4 days for Sunday afternoon’s final. Which in that final will be for the $1,000,000.”

5 people will qualify each of the 4 days, and those 20 will get one shot for the big money Sunday. This is what you’ll be faced with. On the driving range, slightly uphill, wind usually blowing left to right, and it looks longer than it is.

“It’s actually only 140 yards. So we know everybody can get there.”

“Alright, let’s see, 140, that’s about a pitching wedge for us big hitters.”

25 shots, this is as close as I could get, but you never know, maybe you will find your pot of gold at the bottom of the cup.

