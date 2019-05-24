Flashback Friday: Memorial Day weekend in 1982

It's going to be a special weekend as people get ready to observe Memorial Day.

The holiday gives people the chance to honor those who've died serving our country. But people also see the long weekend as the unofficial start to summer.

And it's something a lot of people are happy to see every year. In this week's Flashback Friday, take a look at how people were spending the holiday weekend in 1982.

This is the Lewis and Clark recreation area.

It is filled to capacity this weekend like most other parks near a body of water.

It doesn't take much imagination to remember what it was like only a few short months ago.

Now the boats are out.

They are being rigged, ready for a sail on the open waters of Lewis and Clark Lake.

They come in all sizes and designs.

With a chill factor of 80 below 0 last Winter, you didn't even think of going outside unless you had to.

But as the seasons change, anything is possible, and a barbecue and a picnic are enjoyable in the outdoors.

This Winter was one of the coldest on record and freezing to death in the outdoors was a reality. Now it is an effort to stay cool, and it is time to get out the Sun tan lotion and the fishing Pole and cast into the water hoping for the big one.

At times last winter, nobody played outside, and where this Lake was frozen solid then... children play by its shores now.

What more is there to say about summer recreation?

Not much, except enjoy and maybe plan ahead.

"Right now our campgrounds are full, and my recommendation for people that are coming a great distance would be to call down here or have someone that they could call to check on the facilities.

The busy weekends, your holiday weekends, you know if you don't get here before Friday it's gonna be pretty tough."

Dennis Flanagan, KELOLAND News, Yankton.