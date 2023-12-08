SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Christmas weeks away, you may be looking for that perfect gift. For some that may be a toy.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984 when a man was making farm toys in Menno.

The owner of this lot never has to worry about orders or sales. Dan Crick’s business is a make-believe world for the farm toys he creates. But these tiny farm machines work like the real thing, right down to the interchanging combine heads.

Crick started making toy tractors about three years ago when he was injured and spent six months at home. But the talent took root earlier in life.

“I had 2 older brothers and by the time I got around toys was pretty well shot. I usually had tires left and I made a lot of toys out of 2×4’s and this and that, I would use a staple for a hitch, and that was my tractors a lot of times.”

Crick uses old machine brochures for inspiration. The toys are made from scrap aluminum. He doesn’t sell them, but he does exhibit them at toy shows, and recently one first prize in Iowa. And like a true artist, he is somewhat temperamental concerning each creation.

“Well, usually my favorite ends up being what I made the last. That’s usually my favorite for a couple of days, and then I make something else, and then that will be my favorite.”

Lanea Carlson, KELOLAND News, Menno.

