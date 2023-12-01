SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Christmas around the corner, many may be looking for gifts online.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984 where customers could order items through the mail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is the way most of us do our holiday buying, but this is the way mail-order companies would prefer. It’s not just gifts found on these pages.

Without leaving your living room, you can decorate your tree, choose your greeting cards, find that special dress for holiday parties, or the togs to help burn off the post-Christmas pounds.

Meals by mail are also a possibility. Right from the smoked ham and turkey to the finishing touch. If you prefer to give food as a gift, there’s always gift-wrapped macadamia nuts or engraved chocolate bars.

Postal officials stress that most mail-order companies are reputable and will deliver what they promise. But if you feel you’ve been cheated?

“Then you should contact the inspection services of the Postal Service. Important information to give them is things like the name and the address of the individual that you’ve been dealing with, and copies of as much correspondence as you can. Even the envelopes help.”

And if you’re still looking for that unusual gift, here’s one you can order by mail that arrives on wheels. An authentic London taxi delivered by Santa himself for only $20,000.

But you better hurry, only one is available.

If you want to see more stories from our archive, click here.