Flashback Friday: Madison High School band in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1986

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though it’s virtual this year, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still a holiday tradition.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 and show you how a South Dakota High School Marching Band was involved in that year’s event.

The Jercheck family, like a number of other families in Madison, is paying much closer attention to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade then in years past. That’s because their daughter Jan is playing in the parade with the Madison High School Marching Band.

“I think she did well, as the whole band did. Extremely well.”

“I think they done great. I was really impressed with that band.”

And parents say band members are just as proud of the support they received from the community as the community is of the band.

“It’s provided a lot of togetherness, I know for the band students. And again the pride the other students had assisted in helped them reach their goals.”

Despite the band’s accomplishment, Thanksgiving just didn’t seem the same for parents with a son or daughter high-stepping it in New York instead of sitting down at the dinner table in Madison.

“I’m sure I’m like all the mothers in town, I’ll just be real happy when they’re home safe and sound.”

But until the band comes marching home again, a phone call from their daughter is the next best thing.

“Okay. Goodbye. We love ya. Tell the kids they did well.”

Mark Ferree, KELOLAND News, Madison.