SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a lot of bad things that can happen, but there can also be some good things.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you bake to 1988 where people told us some good news.

Open a newspaper or two, or watch a TV newscast anymore and it seems like most of what you see is bad news.

“Thousands of residents have been evacuated from 3 subdivisions on the western edge of the city.”

Now you can really blame us for airing mostly bad news. After all, we’re kind of a product of our own environment. Our wire copy machines are full of bad news, fire and police scanners don’t go off because officers are out chasing a criminal doing good deeds, and even our satellite feed coming down from the network is full of mostly bad stories. So, we thought we’d go out and have you tell us some good ones.

“What kind of good things have happened to you?”

“Well, just, I don’t know, being alive is pretty great.”

“I got a pair of shoes today that I needed. Life’s simple pleasures.”

“I feel great, I’m building a new house, I got the money to pay for it, my daughter’s a senior in high school, hope she graduates, if she does she’s going to be leaving home.”

“I’m going off to school. Get away from parents.”

“I’ve been doing mostly good things, but some bad things.”

“But sometimes bad things can be good things?”

So the next time you hear someone say there’s nothing but bad news on the TV, straighten them out for us will you?

