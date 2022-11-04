MOUNTAIN LAKE, MN (KELO)-With the calendar switching over to November, the next holiday that may be on your mind is Thanksgiving. Apart of that is thinking about where to get your turkey

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1977 where a bird left a Minnesota farm for the White House.

Tradition has it that the President of the National Turkey Federation is the man who graces the President’s table with Thanksgiving turkey. This year, the bird is not coming directly from federation president Glenn Harder, it’s coming from his children.

Brenda and Keith Harder took on the task of raise a bird worthy of the President some 7 months ago. Chose about half a dozen turkeys from the family’s commercial stock of over 200,000 birds, gave close confinement, lots of feed, and daily attention, and have come up with birds weighing in over the 50 lbs. mark. The best of the group is now on its way to Washington.

Brenda and Keith added that job onto their chores of picking over 3,000 eggs a day for the family’s foundation breeding stock operation. The only foundation stock in the Midwest. And then also washing, stamping, stacking, and boxing those eggs.

Their chores take hours after school, and most of Saturday and Sunday. So when you talk to them about turkeys, you may as well resign yourself to the fact that you’re talking to a couple of teenagers who really do know the business.

“Yeah well, we’ve been working with them for quite a few years, we’ve been helping.”

“You don’t say that as something you’ve enjoyed doing all those years.”

“It isn’t always”

“It isn’t always, but it has its bright spots.”

Like raising and delivering the President’s Thanksgiving bird. Unfortunately however, President Carter won’t be on hand to accept the turkey. That job will be taken care of by someone from home. Vice President Mondale, a Minnesotan himself.