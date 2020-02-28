Flashback Friday: Leap Day babies in 1984

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday is February 29th, also known as Leap Day.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, go back we go back to 1984 with KELOLAND’S Anne Parker to meet a few babies who will turn “9” this year.

The bloom of eternal youth, that’s the gift given the leap year baby. At least youth in numbers. When Rachel Lee Hilt enters kindergarten she’ll be just one year old. Now, that first birthday four years from now will set the pattern for the rest of her life. She’ll be able to get her driver’s license at four, run for president at eight, and collect social security at 16.

But all those privileges can not erase the fact that one birthday every four years, is three birthdays too few.

Travis Landon Johnson was born hours ago, but this was the first time he caught wind of his future birthday plans.

“He’s just going to have to celebrate a day before or a day later.”

If Travis doesn’t like his birthday now, he should look on the bright side, a Leap Year celebration should be four times the fun of any normal birthday. And that’s something to look forward too.