Flashback Friday: Labor Day weekend in 1984

With the Labor Day weekend upon us, you may find yourself with Monday off. Teachers and students have the day to relax and spend time with family and friends.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, Lennea Carlson takes us back to Labor Day 1984.

Labor Day is traditionally a day to rest, relax, pat yourself on the back for all the hours you put in on the job.

But for some people, it was business as usual.

Someone had to mind the store.

“A regular Monday would be a lot slower. But the holiday, I think with people out of work and out of school, brings them to the mall.”

“Well I do go to college. So, it works out really good to come up here and work on the weekends because it’s real flexible scheduling here.”

And no wonder. Thousands flock to the great indoors to spend that hard earned money on just about everything.

Food, clothing, and the new fall books.

“There’s a lot to be gained by window shopping and coming out and looking at all the new things in the stores … and I don’t have to feel guilty about mowing my lawn when it’s a holiday. Like a Saturday would be. Here I am on an afternoon and I don’t have to feel guilty about it.”

But, there were just as many outside as inside.

There were some hard at work.

“because O’Gorman loves football and we’re a football school. And it’s a nice day out, need some fresh air.”

And those who continued the old Labor Day holiday traditions.

Lennea Carlson, KELOLAND News.