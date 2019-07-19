Flashback Friday: JazzFest in 2001

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JazzFest kicks off Friday in Sioux Falls. The annual music festival has been a staple in the city for almost three decades.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’s Perry Groten takes us back to the 2001 JazzFest, as workers pitched the tent for music fans.

“Are we ready for an instant building?

It’s an old fashioned barn raising with a twist and a tug. A design that started on the farm as a way to shelter livestock is now a pen for people.

“I think you have to love jazz, I think that’s how it made it to people.”

The frame is a skeleton of steel ribs. Buildings dress up the arches with a 780 foot square tarp, sturdy enough to resist tears and the hot sun.

The shelter is bolted down by dozens of anchors that screw into the ground and will keep these giant hoops from getting swooped up by the wind.

“Grab a hold of the rope.”

Workers reeled in a roof top in a matter of minutes. The sprawling canvas cover forms a natural wind tunnel that keeps the temperature 15 degrees cooler than the outside.

“And then the wind happens to funnel through it kinda like a canyon or a cave sorta like. And so the air speed increases as it goes through the building and keeps people cooler.”

Workers installed steel rods to reinforce the walls and ceilings. A house warming capped off with do it yourself air conditioning.

“Hence the shelter, hence the shelter.”



For information about what you can and cannot bring to JazzFest as well as times for this weekend’s performances, see KELOLAND’s special Jazzfest page.