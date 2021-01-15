Flashback Friday: January warmth in 1987

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though it may not look like it now, January started off with above average temps and calm conditions here in KELOLAND.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 and show you the similar conditions experienced that year.

A look outside your window today and not at your calendar, and mother nature just might have fooled you into thinking spring has sprung in KELOLAND.

“This weather is great isn’t it? Can’t believe a January like this.”

“I think it’s just gorgeous. It’s about time we’re having some nice weather. I think we deserve it.”

“It’s awesome!”

“it’s nice. I do have another job, though, where we sell snowblowers. So, it’s not so nice in that respect, but I’ll take it.”

Record-setting temperatures on both ends of the state had KELOLAND residents basking in the sunlight. Visions of Old Man Winter’s onslaught a year ago only a fading memory. Even if your were stuck in an office all day, there were plenty of volunteers who were happy to enjoy the day for you. Including Linn Breck, who decided to make his rounds, and bare a little all at the same time.

“I wear shorts about six months a year, from spring through the fall. I no sooner got to the post office this morning and the guys are going to make fun of me because it was so warm and I didn’t have them on, and when they looked down i did. So, I’d a caught flack either way so i decided why not.”

And just in cases you’re worried that your investment in snow removal equipment this year may have been a bad choice, take heart. Forecasters say there may be 21 inches of the white stuff yet this winter, just to make sure you get your money’s worth.

Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News.

